In a first, women lead ground operations in Pakistan's aviation industry

KARACHI: In a historic first, an all-female crew successfully managed the ground operations of an international flight at Karachi Airport, marking a groundbreaking achievement for Pakistan's aviation sector.

The team expertly executed tasks ranging from safely parking the aircraft upon arrival to connecting the aerobridge for passenger disembarkation and ensuring luggage promptly reached the lounge.

By stepping into roles traditionally held by men, these determined women showcased their capabilities and resilience in a male-dominated industry.

The private company providing ground handling services to airlines hailed this as more than just a routine flight operation, calling it a clear shift in Pakistan's workforce landscape.

The next phase involved issuing boarding passes to departing passengers, loading baggage onto the aircraft, refuelling, and preparing the plane for its next journey.

The most critical and technical task — using a tug master to push back the massive aircraft from the apron area to the taxiway — was also expertly executed by a female operator.

In line with International Women's Day, Sri Lankan Airlines operated this Karachi flight with an all-female crew, from pilots to cabin staff.

On the ground, the entire handling process was also managed by women, who successfully dispatched the aircraft to its next destination on schedule.

With this achievement, Pakistan has become the first South Asian country where women have led operations from the cockpit to ground handling. Previously, all such tasks were carried out solely by male staff.