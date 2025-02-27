Sajid Hasan terms son's drug trafficking case 'fabricated, harassment'

TV actor Sajid Hassan in this undated photo. — Screengrab via Geo News

Veteran actor Sajid Hasan said on Thursday that his son, Sahir Hasan, was unlawfully arrested by the police in a "fake case" without a warrant despite not finding any evidence against him.

He claimed the police were dragging Sahir in a fake case due to pressure because of the alleged use of drugs by Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir kidnap and murder case.

"I strongly condemn the unlawful arrest," said the actor via a public statement, breaking his silence over his son's arrest in the drugs case.

The actor claimed that his son was taken into police custody without a warrant, solely based on a statement made by an accused in the Mustafa murder case.

Sajid's statement came after Sahir was sent to jail on judicial remand by a judicial magistrate two days ago, following the investigation officer's plea to complete the investigation.

Actor Sajid Hassan's son Sahir Hassan being produced before court in this undated photo. — Screengrab via Geo News

An interrogation report stated that Sahir was allegedly a drug addict for 13 years and started selling expensive and imported drugs two years ago. It added that he received money via the bank account of his father's manager.

The report further claimed that two more suspects, Bazil and Yahya, used to send drugs to Sahir via courier.

"When no evidence was found against him, the police, instead of releasing him, fabricated an FIR to justify this blatant violation of his rights," Sajid said.

"No drugs or contraband were recovered from Sahir. The police further violated legal procedures by unlawfully raiding our home without a warrant. As per the law, they were required to record the raid, arrest, seizure, and any alleged recovery on video, yet they failed to do so," said Sajid.

He also termed the police's claim "entirely false" regarding the recovery of "557 grams of marijuana".

Slamming the accusations, Sajid said: "This is nothing more than a deliberate attempt to frame my son, harass our family, and divert public and media attention from the real issue—the murder case against Armaghan for Mustafa Amir’s killing."

He pinned hope on the judiciary to see through "this baseless case, uphold justice, and acquit my son of these false charges".

The actor, who gained fame from the drama Dhoop Kinare, also expressed his deep disappointment with the "misreporting by certain sections of the media, which is unfair and irresponsible".

"False narratives and speculative reporting only serve to defame my son, my family, and me. I call upon the media to uphold journalistic integrity, report the facts accurately, and refrain from spreading misinformation that damages innocent lives."

The Dasht-e-Tanhai actor demanded an "immediate, transparent, and impartial investigation into this grave miscarriage of justice".

He asserted that his son must not be made a scapegoat in an effort to shield the real culprits and called upon the authorities to ensure that justice prevails.

A collage showing deceased Mustafa Amir (left) and prime suspect Armaghan. — Screengrab via Geo News/File

Some reports claimed that Armaghan's statement before the investigators for purchasing drugs from Sahir led to the latter's arrest.

The whole saga unfolded after Armaghan opened fire at a team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) — a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion — during a raid at his residence in Karachi's DHA earlier this month. The unit was investigating the disappearance of Mustafa, a BBA student who had gone missing on January 6.

Mustafa's body was found by police in a car near the Hub checkpost on January 12 and buried by the Edhi Foundation on January 16. The body was later exhumed and subsequently buried after an initial DNA profiling report confirmed that the mortal remains belonged to Mustafa.