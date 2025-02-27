Prince William pens moving foreword for memoir 2 years after Harry’s Spare

Prince William sent a message of hope and perseverance through his heartfelt foreword which is published in the memoir, just two years after his estranged brother Prince Harry released his own.

The Prince of Wales, who previously shared a strong bond with the Duke of Sussex, inspired all those suffering through their own set of challenges after he experienced “hardest year of his life”.

William wrote for Lindsey Burrow, who shared her journey of supporting rugby league legend husband suffering from motor neurone disease (MND).

Kensington Palace shared a audio clip of the Prince reading out the text on its official social media page.

“This book contains Lindsey’s story of compassion, perseverance, and love. By sharing her story, she is shining a light on those who are dealing with incredibly difficult situations, putting others’ needs before their own, and making great personal sacrifices every day,” the Prince wrote.

“I hope this book provides all those going through their own challenges with some comfort and optimism that it inspires us all to look out for one another.”

Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he described the troublesome relationship he shared with his elder brother and father King Charles.

The contents of the book had enraged William, leaving the siblings cutting all ties. Reports suggest that the brother are “not on speaking terms since” the memoir hit shelves in January 2023.

However, there have been reports of a possible thawing in their icy rift. The timing of the foreword also appears to align amid Harry’s own set of challenges in the US concerning his visa application.

The text could also be perceived as a hidden message of support from William to Harry even though the two refuse to even see each other. It remains to be seen if there would be a response from Prince Harry to the foreword.