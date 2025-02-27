Jennifer Aniston finally in search of new love seven years after divorce

Jennifer Aniston is in search of new love seven years after her divorce from Justin Theroux.

“Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team,” a source spilled to Life & Style.

An insider revealed that The Morning Show star “gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there”.

Jennifer preferred to keep her “dating” a secret, which is why, “it’s all happening behind closed doors,” said a source.

“She meets them at the houses of their mutual friends, or they come to her house. She much prefers to control the situation and guard her privacy,” mentioned an insider.

However, the source noted that anytime the Friends alum was dating someone, it “adds pressure” and the actress would “rather not deal with that until it’s a serious thing”.

“So far, Jen hasn’t found anything that’s solid enough to go public with, but she does date a lot more than people realise,” remarked an insider.