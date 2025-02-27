Another person dead in Karachi road accident

A bus can be seen after an accident in Karachi on February 11, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: A man lost his life after a speeding trailer rammed into his motorcycle in Landhi’s Industrial Area, police said in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to officials, the accident left two individuals injured, who were immediately shifted to the hospital. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other remains under medical care.

Police said that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the trailer truck driver, who fled the scene following the crash.

Meanwhile, rescue authorities said that the number of fatalities from various road accidents in Karachi this year has risen to 138.

Additionally, 46 people have lost their lives in accidents involving heavy traffic.

In response to a rise in deadly accidents sparking public safety concerns, the Sindh government has made fitness certification and registration mandatory for all heavy transport vehicles.

Those failing to meet the required standards will be barred from operating.

Karachi's dumper truck movement hours have also been adjusted. Instead of the earlier 11pm to 6pm window, these vehicles can now operate from 10pm to 6am to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety.