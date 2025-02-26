Pakistan, Uzbekistan to hold talks on bolstering bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif pictured alongside Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Tashkent Congress Centre during guard of honour ceremony on February 26, 2025. — APP

TASHKENT: Pakistan and Uzbekistan are set to hold talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's arrival in the Central Asian country on a two-day visit.

PM Shehbaz, who recently concluded his visit to Azerbaijan, was accorded a guard of honour as he arrived at the Tashkent Congress Centre to meet President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday.

The premier and the president then introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks.

The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defence, security, regional stability, and education.

With the PM scheduled to address a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment ties along with a visit to the Techno Park in Tashkent to observe the country's construction industry, the two sides will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements on bilateral cooperation.

PM Shehbaz, who reached the central Asian nation on Tuesday, is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a "productive" meeting with Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov, wherein they discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Both leaders appreciated the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, built on shared history and mutual respect.

They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration across multiple sectors for shared progress and prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (left) meets Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tashkent, on February 26, 2025. — APP

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz had paid a solemn visit to the iconic Uzbek Independence Monument in Tashkent.

The premier, as reported by Radio Pakistan, laid a floral wreath at the monument which is a symbol of Uzbekistan's rich history and sovereignty.

In his remarks on the occasion, he expressed his admiration for Uzbekistan's progress and resilience, drawing parallels with Pakistan's own struggle for independence and development.

He said the Independence Monument stands as a testament to the courage and determination of the Uzbek people.

The prime minister also underscored that both countries shared a common vision for peace, prosperity, and regional connectivity and this visit is a reminder of our shared values and the need to work together for a brighter future.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz was also briefed about the 3,000-year-old history of the Uzbek nation and its heroes.