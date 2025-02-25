Pamela Anderson upsets fans as she appears in “terrible” state at SAG Awards

Pamela Anderson latest sighting upsets fans as she appears in “terrible” state

Pamela Anderson was recently sighted at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Stacked star appeared stunning, though extremely tired, donning a one-shoulder ivory satin gown with a short train that highlighted her slim body.

Her appearance sparked concern among fans. The weary look was reportedly due to exhaustion from her work commitments.

The 57-year-old had apparently returned from Europe where she had gone to promote her film The Last Showgirl in which she plays the role of Las Vegas showgirl.

Daily Mail shared that Pamela seemed to have just got off the plane.

The netizens were quick to notice who took to social media and expressed concern for their beloved star.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Pam needs a nap.”

Another social media user added, “Anyone else think this girl is working too hard these days and needs a vacation?”

The Baywatch star looked chic a few hours earlier in Paris.

The former Broadway actress had a sheer polka dot Dior skirt by Maria Grazia Chiuri accompanied by a chic turtleneck jumper.