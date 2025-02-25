Arson instigation case: MQM-H chief Afaq Ahmed walks free on bail

Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed is being escorted by police personnel during his appearance at an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — Reporter

After being booked in multiple cases for arson instigation, Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed walked out of jail on Tuesday after securing bail in a third case related to torching of a tanker in Surjani Town.

The firebrand politician was granted bail by an additional district and sessions West judge in Karachi today days after after a tanker was set ablaze by a group of people.

After accepting his bail plea, the court ordered him to submit Rs100,000 surety bonds.

Three days ago, the MQM-H chairman was sent to prison on judicial remand by a judicial magistrate in a case related to setting fire to a water bowser in Surjani Town.

Earlier this month, several heavy vehicles were torched following Afaq's presser against rising traffic accidents in Karachi.

Afaq was also booked in two more cases registered at Landhi and Awami Colony police stations under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

However, the politician had secured bail in the said cases by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) but was later nabbed again from the central prison by the Surjani police.

He had been arrested from his residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on February 11 for delivering a "provocative statement", according to police sources, a day after he lashed out at the authorities following the "loss of 92 lives by dumper trucks in just 40 days" in the metropolis.

Karachi has witnessed multiple fatal accidents involving dumpers, prompting local authorities to impose a daytime entry ban on heavy traffic. Transporters had staged protests against the restriction.