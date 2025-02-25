Punjab govt to tweak criminal laws

A representational image showing Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presiding over an assembly session. — Facebook@MalikMAhmadKhan/File

LAHORE: In its bid to address emerging threats related to cybersecurity and counter-terrorism, the Punjab government has decided to form a legal reforms committee to amend the province's criminal laws.

According to a spokesperson for the provincial home department, the committee will be led by Punjab Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Kamran Adil and will present its recommendations within three months to modernise and enhance the effectiveness of the laws.

The committee will draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 (CrPC), the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 (PPC), and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984. Additionally, the body will also prepare a draft for a national security law.

The Punjab Home Department stated that legal reforms will focus on crime prevention, effective law enforcement, and public order. Special attention will be given to amending laws related to the protection of women and children in the province.

The reforms committee will also propose amendments concerning counter-terrorism, cybercrime, cybersecurity, and inter-provincial coordination.

The proposed changes will align legal provisions with modern scientific techniques, contemporary laws, and evolving societal needs.