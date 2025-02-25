Karachi's traffic death toll hits 134

View of the site after a traffic accident due to overspeeding while recusing operation underway, at Gulistan-e-Johar area in Karachi on February 5, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The city's roads have become ever more deadlier for commuters with another person losing his life after being struck by heavy traffic in the metropolis.

As per rescue services, a person lost his life on Tuesday after being hit by a bus in Malir's Khokhrapar No 2 area. The police have said that the incident involved a vehicle of the Peoples Bus Service — the Sindh government's public mass transit service.

The police added that the driver of the bus has been taken into custody and shifted to the relevant police station.

The incident adds to the scores of traffic accidents in the city in less than two months of the ongoing year which, according to the police, have resulted in 134 fatalities with over 1,800 being wounded so far.

On Monday, a speeding trailer had struck and killed two people on the Native Jetty Bridge with the driver managing to flee the incident site.

Today's fatal accident comes around a week after a motorcyclist was fatally struck by a speeding water tanker near Jail Chowrangi.

The accident triggered public outrage as enraged citizens set five water tankers on fire near the crash site in the port city. However, firefighters responded promptly, extinguishing the flames and preventing further damage.

Owing to the surge in fatal incidents, resulting in significant concerns among the masses for their safety, the Sindh government has mandated the fitness and registration of all heavy transport vehicles with vehicles lacking proper certification will be prohibited from use.

Furthermore, the operational hours for dumper trucks in Karachi have been revised. Previously permitted on roads from 11pm to 6pm, dumpers are now only allowed to operate between 10pm and 6am to ease congestion and enhance public safety.

The issue of rampant fatal traffic accidents has also gained political traction with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) moving the Sindh High Court seeking regulation of heavy vehicles' movement in the city during day hours and payment of compensation to those who died or were injured in road accidents due to heavy vehicles.

Prior to the JI's plea, Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed was arrested and later sent to jail on judicial remand after being named in multiple cases of violence including the torching of a truck.

However, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon, while categorically ruling out the politicisation of traffic accidents, has said that the provincial administration would not let anybody disturb peace and law and order in the city.

During a meeting — attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Awami National Party (ANP), JI, Transporters Dumper Association, Water Tanker Association leaders and, others — Memon said that the Sindh government has asked transporters to instruct their drivers to drive their vehicles carefully.

He further reaffirmed the government's responsibility and commitment to prevent such traffic accidents.