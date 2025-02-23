Rihanna reveals 'shameful' truth about her early music

Rihanna delves into her previous albums in detail

Rihanna is getting candid about her singing skills, delving into her previous albums in detail.

During an exclusive interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the Barbadian singer, who previously released two singles, Lift Me Up and a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, opened up about her favourite album from her unique discography.

She told the outlet, “I listen to Anti from top to bottom with no shame. I used to always have shame. I actually don’t like listening to my music, but Anti — I can listen to the album.

“It’s like it’s not me singing it, if I’m just listening to it. That’s the one album that I can have an out-of-body experience where it’s not like … You know when you hear your voice in a voicemail, and it’s like, ‘Ugh.’ ”

Following the release of Anti, Rihanna spoke to NME about the artistic differences between her three singles: American Oxygen, Four Five Seconds, and Bitch Better Have My Money.

She said at the time, “I love what I love, and these songs each have their own demeanour, and the videos reflect the character of each song,” she said. “I want every video to take you on a different journey. A different ride.”

On professional front, the Diamonds hitmaker is currently looking forward to a follow-up to her 2016 album Anti, which is expected to be highly influenced by reggae.