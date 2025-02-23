Rihanna promises 'R9' will be 'worth the wait': 'I've finally cracked it'

RiRi's last album was 2016's Grammy-nominated 'Anti'

Rihanna says she’s “finally cracked” her next album after eight years in the studio — but fans will have to wait a little longer.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on February 22, the pop icon — who recently celebrated her 37th birthday — explained why she refuses to rush it.

“This much time away from music needs to count… It has to matter,” Rihanna expressed, adding, “I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre.”

Riri’s last album was 2016’s Grammy-nominated Anti. She has since ventured into motherhood and her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. And though her two kids with ASAP Rocky have been her main focus, Rihanna revealed that she’s actually “been in the studio the whole eight years.”

“Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth,’” Rihanna shared, reflecting on her journey.

She admitted she couldn’t stand by the previous versions of R9 and knew she had to create something meaningful. Hence, the Umbrella singer has spent years experimenting in the studio.

“I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do,” she shared. “It’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now.”

She concluded, “I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”