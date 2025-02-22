KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the physical remand, by five days, of prime accused Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir murder case.
The court also extended the remand of co-accused Shiraz Bukhari alias Shavez and issued directives for conducting his medical examination.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Both sides discuss areas for cooperation on prevention, countering violent extremism, terror financing
CJP should not make such meetings a routine as it gives the impression of politics, says Senator Zafar
Top court appealed to stop acting CJ Sarfraz Dogar, other judges from performing judicial work
Police say investigation ongoing, vow to ensure perpetrator faces full force of law
CII chief urges affluent individuals to pay their Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya according to their financial capacity
Investigation authorities uncover the rod suspect Armaghan used to assault Mustafa