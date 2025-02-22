 
close
Saturday February 22, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Mustafa murder case: Suspects' physical remand extended by five days

Armaghan breaks down in courtroom; court orders medical examination of suspect Shiraz

By Amin Anwar
February 22, 2025
Police escort Armaghan, prime suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case during an appearance before SHC on February 22, 2025. — Reporter
Police escort Armaghan, prime suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case during an appearance before SHC on February 22, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the physical remand, by five days, of prime accused Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The court also extended the remand of co-accused Shiraz Bukhari alias Shavez and issued directives for conducting his medical examination.


This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 