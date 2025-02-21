How Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrated her birthday after trial win

Rihanna has been by ASAP Rocky's side throughout the legal row

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in coordinated menswear looks to celebrate her 37th birthday, just days after his legal win.

Per People magazine, the couple was spotted holding hands at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Thursday, February 20, following a week of festivities.

The Umbrella singer kept it sleek in an oversized camel blazer, black pants, and pointy-toed heels, accessorized with a maroon-and-gold striped tie — perfectly matching Rocky’s. The rapper, 36, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, complemented her look with a gray pinstripe blazer, a trench coat, and black shades.

While their night out turned heads, an insider told Page Six the couple’s real celebration happened at home. “Rocky and Rihanna had breakfast at home, with just the two of them and their kids,” the source shared, adding that the pair spent the day “reconnecting” as a family.

The birthday festivities came just two days after Rocky was found not guilty on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The charges stemmed from a 2021 incident involving his former friend and bandmate, A$AP Relli.

To mark the occasion, Rocky reportedly gifted Rihanna a diamond pendant shaped like the scales of justice.