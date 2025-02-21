Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visits Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons in the UK, February 21, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, at the invitation of General Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the British Army, visited Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons in the United Kingdom.

General Munir received a briefing on the British Army’s modernisation initiatives and the operational capabilities of the Deep Recce Strike Brigade, an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During the visit, the British Army also demonstrated its advancements in military technology, showcasing cutting-edge innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed systems.

General Asim Munir’s visit to the UK is part of his participation in the 7th Regional Stabilisation Conference at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The conference serves as the leading platform for the annual army-to-army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, bringing together senior policymakers, military officials, and members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

During the conference, the COAS will deliver a keynote address on "The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook," focusing on evolving geopolitical dynamics and Pakistan’s strategic vision.

During his visit, General Munir is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with key figures in the UK's civil and military leadership. His engagements will include discussions with:

These include Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK National Security Adviser.

Furthermore, he will hold discussions with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to address shared security challenges and reinforce the importance of fostering deeper collaboration between the two nations.

These meetings will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, addressing shared security challenges, and exploring avenues for deeper collaboration between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

On the inaugural day of his visit, Gen Munir was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, where a well-drilled contingent extended a warm and dignified welcome.

This year’s Stabilisation Conference holds particular significance given the rapidly shifting global security environment. It provides an important opportunity for Pakistan and the UK to exchange perspectives on regional and global stability while reinforcing military and diplomatic ties.