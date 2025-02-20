Kensington Palace makes delightful announcement as Harry plans UK return

Prince William and Princess Kate have made a big announcement about their first royal engagement since skipping the Baftas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who took their children to the Caribbean for their half-term break alongside Carole Middleton, will be travelling to Pontypridd in south Wales next week.

William, despite being patron of BAFTA since 2010, was not in attendance at this year's ceremony as he did not want to miss happy moments with wife and their children.

The couple are set to return to the UK this week as Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will be due back at school on Monday.

However, Kensington Palace has confirmed on Thursday that Future King and Queen will be travelling to Pontypridd, ahead of St David’s Day on Saturday.

Royal commentator Rebecca English has also shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Pontypridd in south Wales."

During the trip, Kate and William will spend time with members of the local community. In December 2024, Pontypridd was one of a number of towns across Wales which was hit by severe flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh.