Benny Blanco shares his 'deep' fears about dating Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco opens up about dating Selena Gomez: Exclusive details revealed

Benny Blanco is sharing his fears about his relationship with Selena Gomez, referring to their engagement.

During an exclusive session with Interview Magazine, Benny and the Love On hitmaker detailed their wildest thoughts about each other.

The music producer, who has been dating his partner since 2023, admitted feeling nervous that Selena might change her mind about him due to his own insecurities.

He told the outlet, "I remember before I was with her, I was like, 'You know what? I’m going to stop everything I’m doing and just focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person.”

In addition, the 36-year-old said he cannot change the way he feels about the former Disney star, as he 'worships the ground she walks on.

Benny further described how he and Selena meet the requirements for being soulmates, adding, “She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win. And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I’m like, 'How can I make her life better?'"⁠

"I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy... I just smile all day," he added. "I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.'"⁠

For the unversed, the couple exchanged rings on December 11, 2024, after Selena showed off her marquise diamond ring.