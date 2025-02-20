PM initiates subcommittee to restructure Pakistan missions

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Pakistan Turkiye Business Forum in Islamabad, February 13, 2025. — INP.

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directive, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has established a special subcommittee to enhance the performance of Pakistan’s embassies abroad.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Bilal Azhar Kayani has been appointed as the convener of the eight-member subcommittee, with an official notification confirming the appointment.

The subcommittee’s first meeting will be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of Kayani. Additional secretaries from the ministries of Interior, Commerce, Finance, and Information and Broadcasting will serve as members of the subcommittee.

Additional secretaries from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be part of the subcommittee, along with the joint secretary of the Cabinet Division’s Institutional Reforms Cell.

The subcommittee will review the overall performance, structure, and challenges faced by Pakistani embassies. It will summon Pakistani ambassadors individually to seek their input and suggestions. The committee will also assess the political and economic efforts of Pakistani embassies.

Additionally, the subcommittee will evaluate the nature of work and staffing levels at embassies in different countries. It will propose measures to enhance embassy performance and recommend reforms in line with prevailing circumstances. Moreover, the committee will define national objectives and targets for embassies based on Pakistan’s strategic needs.

The subcommittee will also suggest mechanisms to assess the performance of Pakistani embassies and diplomats. It may seek assistance from experts or diplomatic figures to fulfil its responsibilities effectively.

Pakistani ambassadors stationed abroad have been instructed to provide full cooperation and support to the subcommittee.