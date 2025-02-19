'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' star spills shocking insight about Marvel

John Malkovich's character name is yet not disclosed in 2025 'Fantastic Four'

John Malkovich has spilled insights about Marvel’s pay scale.

The Con Air actor has admitted that he turned down many Marvel films just because they weren’t paying enough.

The 71-year-old actor will be marking his debut in the universe. He has already done films in the DC universe before featuring in two comic book adaptations namely Western Jonah Hex and spy film Red.

Malkovich has been linked wither certain Marvel movie like The Vulture, but he has now revealed how he has rejected tons of big offers from the studios.

John told GQ: “The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn’t like the deals they made, at all” he explained.

He believed that the movies in which the actors are putting in hard work to do all the stunts; they need to be paid well.

“These films are quite gruelling to make…. If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me.”

“You don’t want to pay me, it’s cool, but then I don’t want to do it, because I’d rather be on stage, or be directing a play, or doing something else”, explained the American actor.

John is going to feature in the upcoming Pedro Pascal starrer Fantastic Four. His character name is yet to be disclosed.