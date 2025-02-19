Kevin Spacey strongly reacts to Guy Pearce’s recent allegations

Kevin Spacey has recently shared his strong reaction to Guy Pearce’s recent allegations saying he was “targeted” by the actor while they filmed L.A. Confidential.

During an appearance on latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Guy opened up about his working experience with Kevin nearly 30 years later.

Guy recalled that Kevin’s actions made him “uncomfortable and scared”.

“I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators,” said the 57-year-old.

Guy mentioned that Kevin “holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question”.

After Guy’s comments, Kevin, who was exiled from Hollywood in 2017 after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual abuse, reportedly released a lengthy video in response, rejecting the Equals actor’s claims.

On February 18, the American Beauty actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated, “I have now read the comments you made about me, and while I would have preferred not to have to play this out in the media, you obviously have your own reasons for doing exactly that.”

“We worked together a long time ago, if I did something then that upset you, you could’ve reached out to me, we could’ve had that conversation,” remarked the 65-year-old.

The Baby Driver actor stated, “But instead, you decided to speak to the press, who of course are now coming after me because they’d like to know what my response is to the things that you said.”

“You really want to know what my response is? Grow up,” he said.

Kevin mentioned that a year after “we shot L.A. Confidential you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting Midnight in the Valley of Good and Evil just to spend time with me.”

“Did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?” pointed out the Control star.

Kevin further said, “I apologise that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason; I don’t know.”

However, the actor added, “Here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy. Is that what’s going on here? What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas?”

“I mean, you want to have a conversation, I’m happy to do so anytime, anyplace… But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim,” he concluded.