Gunmen abduct and kill seven bus passengers in Barkhan, Balochistan

The picture shows ambulance taking injured people to hospital. — YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

Unidentified gun-toting miscreants shot down at least seven passengers in the Barkhan area of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Barkhan Assistant Commissioner.

The attack occurred on the National Highway in the Rarkan area, where unidentified armed assailants stopped a passenger bus and resorted to aerial firing, said Assistant Commissioner Khadim Hussain.

The gunmen then boarded the bus, checked the identity cards of the passengers, and forcibly took seven individuals to a nearby mountain. Shortly after, gunshots were heard.

When local law enforcement agencies, including the Levies force, arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of the seven abducted passengers.

Bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital, according to the Levies force.

According to the bus service office, at least 45 people were on board the ill-fated bus, on its way from Quetta to Faisalabad.

According to a passenger, Zeeshan Mustafa, a resident of Burewala, who was on his way to Multan, terrorists escorted his brother away after they checked his identity card.

The gunmen were ten to 12 in number, Zeeshan said, adding all the terrorists were carrying Kalashnikovs.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators. Following the incident, two-way vehicular traffic on the National Highway, which connects Punjab to Balochistan, has been suspended.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have launched investigations into the incident.