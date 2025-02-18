Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' unveils first image of Matt Damon: See

As Universal Pictures releases a breathtaking first look of Matt Damon in full combat armour, playing the iconic Odysseus, fans of Greek mythology and Christopher Nolan are giddy.

Reiterating the official release date of the film, the image was made public in an X post.

After working together on Oppenheimer, where Damon portrayed General Leslie Groves, he gets back together with Nolan.

Moving from historical drama to mythological adventure, this is Nolan's first picture since the Oscar-winning biography.

The Odyssey, which was first revealed in late 2024, is an adaptation of one of the most important pieces of Western literature, Homer's famous poem from the eighth century BCE.

After the Trojan War, Odysseus, King of Ithaca, sets off on a treacherous ten-year trip home. The Cyclops Polyphemus, the sorceress Circe, the dangerous Sirens, and the vindictive sea deity Poseidon are some of the terrible foes Ulysses encounters along the voyage.

It is anticipated that Nolan, who is renowned for his elaborate storylines and expansive cinematography, will use his own visual aesthetic to retell the beloved story.

Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, and Will Yun Lee are among the all-star ensemble cast members of The Odyssey that co-star Matt Damon.

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, has the potential to be one of the most ambitious Greek mythology film adaptations in Hollywood history.

The film will be released in theatres on July 17, 2026, according to Universal Pictures' plan.