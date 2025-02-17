CM Maryam castigates PTI for 'politics of chaos, destroying economy'

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addressing cheque distribution ceremony of CM Punjab Asaan Karobaar Programme in Lahore, Punjab, February 17, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "for its politics of chaos and destroying the country's economy", Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday expressed optimism about Pakistan's development despite the opposition's outcry.

"People of Pakistan are fed up by violence and chaos...they are witnessing improvement in their lives," the provincial chief executive said while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of CM Punjab Asaan Karobaar Programme.

She further criticised the previous government for taking the country's inflation to 38%, saying that the foreign investment flew away when they were in power.

Noting that her government was constructing 700 roads in Punjab, Maryam said someone claimed that the nation could not prosper by building roads in an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

"If building roads doesn't bring development, can siege and burn bring it?" she asked, adding that the youth of Pakistan now understand who destroyed their future.

"It is very easy to accuse someone and throw insults," she said, adding that the time quickly changed and that person was locked up in Adiala jail — a reference to the PTI founder.

CM Maryam noted that the country cannot afford chaos and unrest, saying that if the country does not progress now, many youths will give up hope.

"The opposition is not able to digest Punjab's progress...their politics has reached the point of slapping each other," she said, referring to the recent scuffle between Fawad Chaudhry and lawyer Shoaib Shaheen.

Referring to the Asaan Karobaar Programme, the chief minister said the government was providing interest-free loans, ranging from Rs1 million to Rs30 million, for establishing their businesses.

"Loans are being provided on 100% merit...no favouritism will work."

Creating employment is not an easy task, she said, noting that Pakistan's economy has improved in the last year with people's standard of living improving day by day.

"When we came to power, the inflation rate was ticking at 38%, which has now reduced to 4%," she added.

Stressing the need to provide loans for businesses for the country's development, she said that the Punjab government has so far received 185,000 applications. "As business grows, employment will subsequently increase," she added.

Nawaz, Maryam meets Punjab MPAs

Separately, members of Punjab Assembly from Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Baha­walnagar divisions called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam.

The MPAs included Pir Walayat Shah, Malik Qasim Nadeem, Muhammad Arshad Malik, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi, Rana Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Akbar Hayat Haraj, Osama Fazal, Amir Hayat Haraj, Babar Hassan Abid, Chaudhry Zia ur Rehman, Rana Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Asghar Hayat Haraj.

During the meeting, public welfare projects and a future political strategy were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of challenges and due to his hard work the country had achieved economic stability.

In an apparent reference to the PTI's slogan of "change", the three-time former premier said it was very unfortunate that corruption, economic instability, inflation and bad behaviour were outcomes of the so-called change.

He said that the PML-N had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as its narrative was to make country prosperous.

Meanwhile, Maryam said that the public service mission was taken as a challenge, thanking the party leadership for reposing trust in her.