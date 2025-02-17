Ryan Reynolds quips at Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama at SNL 50

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made a rare appearance at the SNL 50: Anniversary celebration.

The Hollywood’s famous couple made their first red carpet outing after It Ends With Us premiere.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star looked dashing as the 37-year-old donned a silver sequined gown with matching silver heels and droplet earrings while Reynolds embraced a classic black tuxedo.

In the viral clip from the SNL 50 Special, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler began their interaction with the 48-year-old as he sat with the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star in the audience.

“Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” the co-hosts asked.

Reynolds wittingly joked about the recent It Ends With Us drama by responding, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

This “lively” outing comes amid the ongoing legal battle between The Age of Adaline actor and It Ends With Us director and co-actor Justin Baldoni.

In the most recent turn of events, Lively subpoenaed phone and text records of the Con Man star and his associates in lawsuit – an act which Baldoni’s lawyer claims “too extreme”.