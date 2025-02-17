Chester Bennington’s child reveals major news years after tragedy

Chester’s child, Draven Bennington, is starting a new chapter of life

Draven Bennington, the 22-year-old child of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, is embracing their true self.

In an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day, Draven shared that they came out as transgender last year and have been undergoing their transition. Calling it "the perfect time to show some love to myself," they opened up about the journey toward self-acceptance.

“For a long time, I tried to be someone I truly wasn’t,” Draven wrote. “Ignoring it worked for a while, but I kept coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent.” In August 2023, they made the choice to start hormone replacement therapy — a decision they described as life-changing.

Draven expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from friends, family, and especially their mother, Samantha Bennington. “I love each and every one of you who have shown me nothing but love and respect and see me for who I truly am,” they said.

With confidence in their identity, Draven explained why they chose to share the news publicly. “With all the support I’ve received, I’ve built the strength to love myself. This is why I’m choosing to no longer hide who I am. Love is love,” they concluded, adding, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”