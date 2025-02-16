FM Dar to depart for New York to attend UNSC meeting this week

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks to the media. — AFP/File

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will depart for New York to attend a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance”, scheduled for 18th February 2025.

The meeting has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the UNSC for the month of February 2025. It will be chaired by the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.

Pakistan welcomes this timely initiative by China, which underscores the critical importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s complex global challenges.

In his remarks, FM Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also highlight Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2025-2026, emphasising the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive global governance.

On the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, Dar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.

Pakistan remains a steadfast supporter of multilateralism and stands ready to contribute constructively to the collective efforts for global peace, security, and development.

China will work on the priorities of reaffirming member states' commitment to multilateralism and enhancing global governance, Chinese state media reported earlier this month quoting, Fu Cong, Beijing’s permanent representative to the UN.

As the world enters a very turbulent period and the number of conflicts worldwide hits a new high since the Cold War, there is an increasing call in the international community, among the Global South in particular, for reforming and improving the global governance system, he said.

"At the Security Council, solidarity and cooperation are replaced by division and confrontation. Very often, the Council has been unable to do anything in the face of major security crises. This situation cannot continue," Fu told a press briefing on the programme of work of the UNSC for the month.