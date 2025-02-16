University of Malakand. — UoM/website/File

MALAKAND: Police on Sunday arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing female students at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s University of Malakand, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhibullah Khan.

In a statement, the additional deputy commissioner said that a female varsity student lodged a complaint against the professor, claiming that the teacher had been harassing her for the past couple of months and sought the police’s help.

“A case has been registered against the accused under multiple provisions,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that the police had launched investigations into the incident.

In her FIR, the varsity student stated that the professor had been “sexually harassing” her for months. She said that the professor even attempted to kidnap her from her house.

On the other hand, the university administration said that the professor was suspended shortly after his arrest. “A case against the accused has been forwarded to harassment committee [for departmental action], the authorities added.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and formed an “inquiry committee for an inquest into the complaints of alleged inappropriate events purportedly” at the university.

The two-member committee, comprising Administration Department Additional Secretary Asif Rahim and KP police AIG Establishment Sonia Shamroz, will visit the varsity, gather relevant facts and statements from all parties involved, read a notification issued by KP Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The probe committee would submit its report within 15 days, it added.