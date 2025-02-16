Levies soldier martyred in terror attack on checkpost in Balochistan’s Kalat

An undated representational image of security forces personnel of Pakistan. — AFP/File

A levies soldier embraced martyrdom while two others were injured after terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Balochistan’s Kalat district on Sunday.

The terrorists fled the scene after retaliatory fire from the brave levies personnel, a spokesperson of the provincial government said, adding that the authorities concerned launched investigations into the militants’ attack.

The deceased’s body and the injured personnel had been shifted to a hospital in Quetta for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment, the spokesperson added.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Levies check post in Kalat.

The prime minster prayed for the high ranks of shaheed personnel and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office said in a press release.

The premier also paid tribute to martyred personnel, Ali Nawaz, and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said the terrorists were the enemies of the development and progress of Balochistan province and reiterated that terrorists’ nefarious designs would not be allowed to succeed.

"The Levies personnel has laid down his life for the defence of the country," he said and saluted the martyred personnel for sacrificing his life for the sake of peace in the country.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.



— With additional input from APP