Emergency declared in Rawalpindi as drought triggers severe water shortage

An undated image of a canoe near the former bank edge of Rawal Dam reservoir was left high and dry when waters receded to dangerously low levels due to the prolonged drought. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has declared an emergency in Rawalpindi as the city grapples with a worsening water crisis due to persistent drought. Officials caution that if the dry spell continues through February and March, the situation could escalate further, posing serious challenges for residents.

According to Wasa Managing Director Saim Ashraf, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted lower-than-usual rainfall, further worsening the crisis.

He added that rising population and commercial activities have reduced water reserves, making distribution increasingly difficult. The demand for water in the garrison town stands at 68 million gallons per day, but only 51 million gallons are available.

The situation at Rawal Dam is alarming, with water levels dropping rapidly. The dam, which has a total storage capacity of 1,743.30 feet, has fallen to 1,669 feet, leaving only 45 days’ worth of water supply. Water inflow into the dam is now negligible, while the current outflow stands at 95.13 feet. The underground water level has also fallen by 700 feet, adding to the crisis.

To manage the shortage, water supply is being sourced from Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tube wells. However, authorities have warned that if rainfall remains scarce, twin cities will face a major water shortage. Additionally, due to maintenance work, the water supply from Khanpur Dam will remain suspended until February 22.

Meanwhile, Wasa has also launched an awareness campaign urging citizens to conserve water. Strict action is also being taken against wastage, with two individuals already fined. The Wasa MD has warned that cases would be registered against those found wasting water.

Citizens are advised to reduce water usage and cooperate with Wasa to help manage the crisis, he added.