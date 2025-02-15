President Zardari praises Beijing's stance against interfering in other countries

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 5, 2025. — AFP

President Asif Ali Zardari has heaped praised on China's foreign policy and stance against interfering in other countries, which essentially does not warrant any fear from Islamabad regarding Beijing.

Speaking during an interview with the Chinese state media on his five-day visit to the country, President Zardari lauded China's remarkable growth and rise on the global stage and underscored that the country's fast-paced development and transformation over the past few decades had impressed him to a great extent.

"China has never been an occupier. [....] So why should one neighbour which knows that the Chinese are not the kind who want to interfere in other countries be scared. I would never be scared of China," the president said.

"I would be scared of another country but not China," he added.

He remarked that individual excellence showcased by the people of China in their respective fields is resulting in the collective benefit of the nation.

The president, in the first week of February, had reached China on an invitation of his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. During his stay in Bejing, President Zardari — accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain — held various meetings with Chinese leadership including President Xi and Prime Minister Li Qiang.

The visit entailed discussions pertaining to accelerating China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and security measures for Chinese nationals, promoting cooperation in science and technology, renewable energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors and various other matters of mutual interests.

Furthermore, the two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistani and Chinese businesses.

During his meeting with the Chinese premier, President Zardari highlighted the enduring and deep-rooted China-Pakistan "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership", nurtured by successive generations of the leaders of both countries.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, stressing the time-tested, deep-rooted, and enduring partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, lauding China's foreign policy during the interview, President Zardari said that as Beijing's neighbour, Islamabad was aware of the former's policy of non-interference with regard to internal matters of other countries.

China's foreign policy, he noted, was a source of regional stability.