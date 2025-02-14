FIA cracks down on illegal UK SIMs 'used in child pornography, online fraud'

A representational image of mobile SIMs. — Pixabay

Additional Director General FIA Cyber Crime Wing Waqaruddin Syed on Friday said that the federal agency launched a crackdown on illegal international SIMs, particularly from the United Kingdom (UK), being used in Pakistan for serious crimes, including child pornography and online financial fraud.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the FIA official, while terming cyber crime "a complex issue", said illegal international SIMs were being widely sold in the Pakistani market.

He noted that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing has launched a crackdown against the unauthorised trade of illegal international SIMs.

According to Syed, the FIA's cybercrime unit observed that UK-based SIMs were particularly popular in Pakistan due to their ease of availability and pre-activation.

"These pre-activated SIMs can be easily ordered through social media platforms," he said, noting that they are being used in committing crimes, including child pornography and financial fraud.

Waqaruddin further said that terrorists use such means to communicate, and the use of illegal international SIMs is a link in this chain, noting that Pakistan's security and implementation of the rule of law are the top priority.

In January 2025, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 6,700 foreign mobile phone SIMs from the UK into Pakistan.

The FIA's immigration wing arrested a suspect identified as Mohammad Zohaib at Multan International Airport after he arrived on flight QR-618 from Doha.

The FIA authorities said that the suspicious passenger who was travelling from the UK to Pakistan was intercepted and a hoard of 6,700 foreign SIMs was found upon baggage search.

The suspect was handed over to Multan's wing of FIA cyber crime with officials saying that an investigation against the smuggler has been initiated under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 law.