‘Democracy losing’: Fazl slams attempt to create 'bad blood' between JUI-F, PTI

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Blasting the incumbent government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that attempts were made to create rift between his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Differences emerged between the ruling coalition and the JUI-F chief — who played a key role in the toppling of former prime minister Imran Khan’s government in 2022 — after the politico-religious party termed the February 8, 2024 elections “rigged”.

During his interaction with journalists today, the JUI-F chief said: “Attempt was made to divide the opposition. Political games were played [in the country].”

Reiterating his allegations about “fraud elections”, Fazl said that representatives of the “dummy government” could not face the people.

"People do not trust governments that lack public mandate," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F chief also raised serious questions over the prevailing electoral system in the country.

“People have to stand in queues to cast their votes just for formality. It’s up to their will what they want to bring out from the ballot boxes,” he said referring to the alleged manipulation in the polls.

“We [JUI-F] will not bow down before the power.”

Politicians were being "expelled" from the system, he said, adding that the role of parliament was being abolished.

“Democracy is losing its case,” he added.

Maulana Fazl has time and again accused the state institutions of manipulating election results to tighten their control on power in the country.

The situation would deteriorate further if political parties were rendered ineffective, he warned today. Referring to alleged rigging in by-election in Balochistan, the JUI-F chief further said that the incumbent government did not respect the decisions of the majority.

To a question, the JUI-F chief threw his weight behind the journalists against the recently introduced amendments to the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (Peca).