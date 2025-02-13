Millie Bobby Brown spills beans on her life after marriage with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has recently spilled secret of their happy marriage with husband Jake Bongiovi.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Enola Holmes star, who tied the knot with Jake in May 2024, revealed what she learned in her eight-month of marriage with Jake.

“Loving someone and being in love are two different things,” said the 20-year-old.

Millie told the outlet that she “loved a lot of people” like she “loved with my friends”.

However, the Stranger Things actress said that Jake “is the first man” she has ever “loved and been in love with”.

“If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie shared that what important topics she discussed before marrying Jake.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want,” pointed out the actress.

Millie noted that it’s “an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one”.

“I knew I was. It always felt right with him,” added the actress.