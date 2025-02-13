24-hour passport facility now available at Nadra Mega Centre in Karachi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Passport Office at Nadra Mega Centre in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — Facebook@NADRAPAKISTANOFFICIAL

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday inaugurated a new passport office located at Karachi's National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Mega Centre in Nazimabad.

With three shifts, the facility will offer 24-hour operations throughout the week allowing citizens to apply for passports at any time.

The inauguration comes around a month after Immigration and Passports Director General Mustafa Jamal Qazi announced the establishment of passport offices at Nadra mega centres at North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi to ease congestion at the central passport office.

During the inauguration ceremony, the interior minister inspected the passport counters and met with the staff. He also interacted with citizens visiting the Nadra Mega Centre for passport and National Identity Card (NICs) card services and inquired about their experiences.

The security czar was also briefed on the working of the passport office at the Nadra centre and also spoke on the various issues faced by women visiting the mega centre for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Issuing directives to relevant authorities to resolve their problems immediately, Naqvi emphasised that it was the government's responsibility to resolve the issues being faced by the masses.