Kanye West faces consequences after Bianca Censori controversial Grammys appearance

Kanye West bears the brunt post series of controversies after Grammys

Kanye West has once again landed himself in hot waters.

The American rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday for a series of posts that included anti-semitic remarks.

Kim Kardashian’s ex husband now bears the brunt over his social media rant.

Dropped by Talent Agency:

Daniel McCartney took to Instagram Monday, February 10, to share a statement stating that with immediate effect the talent agency, 33 & West, will not be representing West, also known as Ye, anymore due to his “hateful and harmful remarks”.

Yeezy founder’s name has also been removed from the agency’s website.

X Account deactivated:

The 47-year-old’s X account, as per reports, got deactivated.

It is unclear whether Taylor Swift’s rival did it himself or was it removed by the platform.

Though before the account got deactivated, Deadline reported that the account was labelled as having “potentially sensitive content”. Also, Elon Musk identified it as NSFW (Not Safe For Work).

Website shut down:

North West’s father’s website selling T-shirts featuring swastika got shut down.

Shopify, which hosted the site, released a statement explaining that the “merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms”, as per Variety.

Sued by former Yeezy employee:

West got sued by his former employee for being fired after she complained for his anti-Semitism. The woman claimed as per TMZ that West texted in the group, “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.”