'Guarded comments': CJP Afridi briefs IMF mission on judicial reforms

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi meeting International Monetary Fund delegation at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, February 11, 2025. — SC website

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) technical mission, currently in Pakistan to review the judicial framework under the $7 billion deal, met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to discuss judicial reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

The IMF's technical mission team is visiting the country to conduct a governance and corruption diagnostic assessment (GCDA), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. It will examine six key governance-related sectors and institutions, the statement added.

The GCDA report would recommend actions for addressing corruption vulnerabilities and strengthening integrity and governance, which will assist the government in bringing about reforms for promoting transparency, strengthening institutional capacities and achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the ministry had said.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the chief justice provided an overview of "the ongoing efforts to enhance judicial performance".

He informed the delegation, led by Joel Turkewitz, that the judiciary in Pakistan is independent, and being head of the institution, it is his responsibility to protect the independence.

The CJP further said that the judiciary is not used to direct interaction with such missions but since the Finance Division requested, this interaction is taking place. He also said he would be "quite guarded to his comments and views".

Furthermore, the statement said, CJP Afridi highlighted key constitutional developments with respect to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and reforms, including senior-level judicial appointments, judicial accountability, and the restructuring of the JCP.

He went on to elaborate on the "merits of integrating the judiciary and the parliamentary committee to ensure a more transparent and efficient judicial selection process."

Justice Afiridi also informed that the Supreme Court "is in the process of finalising a critical agenda for the upcoming National Judicial Policy-Making Committee (NJPMC) meeting expected in the last week of February".

"Discussions during the meeting also centred on judicial accountability and the mechanisms for addressing complaints against judges. The chief justice emphasised the importance of a robust and fair accountability process to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary," it added.

Meanwhile, the IMF delegation acknowledged the judiciary’s role in maintaining legal and institutional stability and expressed its appreciation for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

"The discussion reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and upholding the rule of law as a cornerstone of economic and social progress," it stated.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi presenting souvenir to International Monetary Fund delegation at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, February 11, 2025. — SC website

At the end of the meeting, the CJP Afridi presented a souvenir to the delegation as a gesture of goodwill.

'Foreign investment protection'

Speaking to journalists separately, the chief justice said he briefed the IMF delegation on Pakistan’s judicial system and ongoing reforms. The discussion also covered the appointment of judges and constitutional amendments.

Chief Justice Afridi said that he informed the IMF delegation that the judiciary operates independently under the Constitution. He added that it was not the judiciary’s role to provide the IMF with all the details they sought.

"I informed the delegation about the agenda of the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee (NJPMC). The supervision of subordinate courts falls under the jurisdiction of high courts.

The delegation expressed interest in Pakistan’s adherence to agreements and property rights, to which I responded that reforms are underway,” he added.

According to the chief justice, the IMF delegation was briefed on judicial reforms and the national judicial policy.

“The delegation provided suggestions regarding the protection of property rights. I assured them that we would consider their recommendations. They were also informed that special benches would be formed in high courts to expedite hearings,” he added.

The chief justice further revealed that the IMF delegation emphasised the need for foreign investment protection in Pakistan. In response, he said: “We would require artificial intelligence (AI) for the judiciary’s efficiency.”

The CJP emphasised the importance of transparency regarding the visit of the IMF delegation to the Supreme Court, saying that the public has the right to know the facts.

CJP Afridi revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent him a letter informing him of the IMF’s concerns.

In response, he conveyed a message to the prime minister through the attorney general, stating that he would not reply to the letter in writing. Instead, he invited the prime minister to visit the court alongside the delegation.