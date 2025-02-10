Prince Harry finally brings Archie, Lilibet to Invictus Games: 'sweet gesture'

Prince Harry delighted fans with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's glimpse at the headline-making Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex received special gifts for his little ones from team Nigeria, leaving fans excited.

Derrick Cobbinah, an inspiring veteran, presented two jerseys with Archie and Lilibet's names written on them. Harry was seen beaming with joy as he posed with the t-shirts.

The sweet gesture of Derrick made Archie and Lilibet become a part of their father's passion project.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the Invictus Games on February 8 in Canada.

The Montecito couple also released a joint statement on their official website Sussex.com, updating their well-wishers about the first-day activities of the games.