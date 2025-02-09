MQM-P leaders reject reports of infighting after protest over reshuffle

MQM-P leaders Mustafa Kamal (left) and Dr Farooq Sattar in these undated photos. — INP/National Assembly website/File

Mutthida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal on Sunday claimed complete unity in the party ranks over administrative matters despite workers held a protests against fresh organisational reshuffle a day ago.

The statements came after MQM-P workers protested at the Bahadurabad headquarters to express their dissatisfaction over the allocation of different organisational positions.

The activists also expressed frustration over several leaders being sidelined in the distribution of responsibilities besides raising concerns over the lack of consultation before issuing the circular, according to sources.

Some reports suggested that some individuals even clashed with party officials during the protests.

Speaking to Geo News, Sattar condemned protests against Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Kamal and vowed disciplinary action against the responsible.

He was of the view that the organisation of a joint session of MQM-P members of the national and provincial assemblies in Karachi was a symbol of unity.

MQM-P Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addresses a press conference in Karachi. — X/@MQMPKOfficial/File

"Kamran Tessori is the public and MQM's governor and will be," Sattar categorically showed his support to Tessori. He went on to say that matters related to the party's administrative affairs were resolved yesterday.

In a press conference at the party's headquarters, Kamal also claimed that the MQM-P was becoming stronger day by day and no cracks have surfaced in the party ranks.

He said that difference of opinion could not be called rift within the party. Pointing towards yesterday's protests, the former Karachi mayor claimed that the workers were seeking a clarification about who made decisions about the allocation of responsibilities.

The MQM-P leader said that workers were just discussing the matters related to the party's responsibilities who could be seen in a footage of the Bahadurabad headquarters.

He urged MQM-P lawmakers to pay attention to public issues who gave them mandate in Karachi and Hyderabad. Kamal said that pubic issues would be resolved after the party gets fully activated.

On Saturday, the party issued a circular announcing new organisational responsibilities. However, the fresh move intensified internal discord, prompting a strong reaction from workers and some leaders.

Senior leaders Anees Qaimkhani, Aminul Haq, and Dr Farooq Sattar were included in the Central Organising Committee.

Protesters voiced their grievances and chanted slogans in support of the party's chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and against Kamal. Some workers also raised concerns over the lack of consultation before issuing the circular.

Meanwhile, speculation has arisen regarding the role of Governor Tessori in the recent decisions, as slogans were reportedly raised against him during the protests. However, some leaders denied that such incidents took place.