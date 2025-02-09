Gandapur says unaware of Imran Khan's views about him amid corruption allegations

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur (left) is seated with PTI founder Imran Khan in this file photo. — Instagram/@ptiofficial

PESHAWAR: Amid reports claiming the jailed PTI founder expressed displeasure over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has refused to comment on speculations, saying that he is unaware of Imran Khan's views.

Speaking to Geo News, CM Gandapur claimed that he was not being permitted to hold a meeting with the former premier at the Adiala jail.

"Whenever I met him [Imran Khan], he did not express any displeasure," said the KP firebrand chief minister. "However, I am not sure what's in the heart of the PTI founder," he added.

Ex-premier Khan had voiced his displeasure with Gandapur over his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, The News reported citing sources three days ago, after the federal government removed KP Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat.

The party leaders, who met Khan at the Adiala jail, said that Gandapur should have taken a firmer stand instead of accepting the appointment of a new IGP — Zulfiqar Hameed — in the province.

This came a few days after Khan reportedly censured Gandapur over alleged corruption in KP and lack of protests in the PTI-ruled province over his wife Bushra Bibi's arrest following the couple's conviction in the £190 million case on January 17.

Gandapur also commented on the future of dialogue with the coalition government, saying that the negotiation process could be restarted if the PTI demands are met.

He blamed the federal government for the failure of the dialogue as it "failed" to meet its demands.

The negotiations between the PTI and the coalition government — which commenced in late December — failed to witness any notable progress as the former ruling party refused to attend the fourth round of talks citing the government's failure to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests.

Since then the Imran Khan-founded party has hinted at agitation and even held a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi a day earlier to observe 'Black Day' on Saturday — against alleged rigging in the general elections last year.

Commenting on the internal rift within the former ruling party, Gandapur said that it was a common matter in all parties as "opponents are present in every circle of parties who always try to undermine others".

He added that people used to criticise others within the party sometimes for seats or party tickets for the elections.

When questioned about allegations of corruption in KP, he replied that his administration believed in evidence not rumours. "If anyone has evidence of corruption, then the person should approach the committee formed by our party," he added.