Justin Baldoni battles anxiety as showdown with Blake Lively intensifies

Justin Baldoni, who is trying to balance his life after legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively, is now opening up about just how hard the past year has been for him.

The 41-year-old director talked about the anxiety he has been dealing with as his controversial conflict with the actress continues to heat up each day.

Baldoni recently appeared in a new teaser for the upcoming Gent’s Talk podcast, looking very emotional as he reveals his struggles.

In a heartfelt interview, the actor admitted that this past year has been one of the hardest he’s faced. "I had an intense year," he shared.

The Con Man actor gets real in the clip as he shared, "I had anxiety," as the teaser cuts to him telling host Samir Mourani, "I haven’t shared this before."

However, the teaser ends with Baldoni burying his face in his hands before the screen fades to black. The full episode is set to drop on Feb 10.

Earlier, the actor and director has triggered heated drama by launching a website with new claims about his ongoing feud with his co-star Lively.

Back to December, Blake Lively filed a case against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour on the movie set.