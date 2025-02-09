Shania Twain dishes on ‘exploration’ in music industry

Shania Twain gets candid about switching genres

Shania Twain does not want to limit herself to a certain genre.

The 59-year-old opened up about resisting being boxed up and finding her freedom in the music industry, in conversation with People Magazine, on Saturday, February 8th.

The I'm Gonna Getcha Good singer said, "If I feel like I'm being put in a box, I start to panic. I run in any direction I can because I don't want to be contained. I have to be able to find my own way."

"Sometimes I'm not even sure where I'm going myself. How can somebody else tell me that, right? So I need the freedom to explore and to land wherever that exploration takes me," Twain added.

Speaking about genre switching, The Woman in Me songstress noted that making music according to someone else’s rules “kills the passion of the creativity that I'm creating as I go."

Twain congratulated Beyonce, saying "It's really great to see" that her country album, Cowboy Carter, won the biggest Grammy award.

"I'm always championing anybody that does things that are unexpected by the industry, or unexpected by the audience."

She added, "We get bored too, if we're not allowed to stay open and channel things outside of what would be considered our normal or what's expected of us."