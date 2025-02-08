Jennifer Garner shares ‘light and hope’ moment after devastating LA fire

Jennifer Garner really moved to tears as she shared the ray of ‘hope’ after catastrophic Los Angeles widfires.

Garner, 52, tried hard to made a safe space for children and their families who were struggling because of ongoing wildfires across LA.

The actress, who also lost a friend to wildfires, volunteer work also includes providing the food to the first responders and effected families as per People magazine.

Recently, the 13 Going on 30 alum, on her Instagram shared a rare update that really melts her heart after all the damage that has happened because of the dreadful fire.

“A little moment of light and hope to end the week,” the mother-of-three started her emotional post, shared on Saturday alongside the carousel which included a cup image found from the church debris.

Another showed a before and after image of a the church that has been devastated by wildfires followed by pictures of its sign board.

About the first image, the actress noted: “I sent the pastor and music director of my family’s church mugs at the holidays. A couple of weeks later, our church, along with the beautiful town surrounding it, was gone.”

“Ross and Zach sifted through the rubble of the church this week, looking for, well, anything. Imagine my surprise when I opened this photo—with a note ‘We found one thing’.

“My prayers join the many others for the families and business owners and communities whose lives turned upside down a month ago. And extend to all of you to enjoy health, safety, and your own moments of light and hope this weekend,” the Family Switch star concluded her post.