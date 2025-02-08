Tragic traffic accident claims three lives in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic accident in Karachi's Korangi Crossing on Saturday claimed the lives of at least three people who were riding a motorcycle when their bike collided with a dumper.

The victims, identified by the police as Amjad Jilani, Muhammad Asif, and Shaukat, were en route to the Ibrahim Hyderi area when the dumper struck the bike while reportedly travelling in the wrong direction.

All three victims. two of whom hailed from Bahawalpur, Punjab, succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to a hospital.

"The driver has fled the scene," police officials said, adding that efforts to apprehend the driver are underway.

After the accident, enraged bystanders set the dumper ablaze, but the fire has now been brought under control.

Tensions later escalated as locals blocked the road from Korangi Crossing to Ibrahim Hyderi, preventing police from clearing the dumper. However, police officials revealed that the dumper is being taken into custody and transferred to the police station.

In a separate incident a day earlier, another three individuals, including a woman, were killed in a similar dumper collision near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Mor.

The driver involved in this incident has been identified as Moaz Khan who intially fled the scene. He was soon arrested after police apprehended his his father, Usman, who also owned the dumper.

A case was registered against Moaz at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

This incident followed another traffic accident near the Gulbai area involving a motorcycle and a water tanker.

According to the CCTV footage of this incident, a bus abruptly stopped in the middle of the road to drop off passengers, leading to a devastating chain reaction.

A motorcyclist, unable to stop in time, slipped and fell, but a fellow rider rushed to his aid. Unfortunately, while trying to save the other person, the man came under a under a water tanker that was passing by, losing his life.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Abdul Rehman.

On the other hand, the tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, while the bus driver also drove away with his bus.

The police have taken the water tanker into custody and shifted it to the police station, while steps are being taken to arrest the absconding driver.

As a result of such frequent traffic accidents, the total death toll of people who died from various traffic accidents in the last two months has climbed to 96 with more than 1,300 injured.

This includes 72 people who died in traffic accidents within the city, 24 who died in traffic accidents in suburban areas, and eight were killed in four dumper collisions in the city, according to police officials.

The deceased include 71 men, 12 women and 13 children.