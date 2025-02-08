American woman flies home after abandoned love quest in Karachi

US woman Onijah Andrew Robinson travelling back to America after spending four months in Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: The American citizen, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who traveled to Pakistan for love, has finally returned to the United States after spending several months in Karachi.

The 33-year-old arrived in the city on October 11, 2024, after developing a relationship with 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. However, due to family pressure, Memon declined to marry her, leaving Robinson stranded in Karachi.

Despite her visa expiring on November 10, she refused to return to the US and remained in Karachi. In mid-January, she attempted to enter Karachi airport, but Airport Security Force (ASF) officials handed her over to the police.

According to the police, authorities issued an exit permit to Robinson, valid for 15 days, on January 27 after the intervention of the Sindh governor. Meanwhile, a welfare organization arranged an air ticket for her.

However, after receiving clearance from airport staff, she abruptly changed her mind and refused to board the flight, accusing airline staff of forcing her to leave the country.

33-year-old American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who came to Karachi after falling in love with a Pakistani youth, can be seen sitting in the parking of an apartment in the city's Garden area. — Geo News

She then went to the residence of an alleged friend in Karachi’s Garden area and camped outside his house for several days until a welfare organization provided her with shelter. She also spent some time in Jinnah Hospital’s psychiatric ward after her health deteriorated.

On Friday evening, a five-member medical board declared her fit for travel and discharged her from the hospital. Under police security, she was taken directly to the airport.

She finally agreed to return to the US after being persuaded by staff from the US Consulate in Karachi, who visited the hospital to check on her condition and arranged her ticket.