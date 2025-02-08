Palace issues update after Edward, Sophie conclude King Charles’ mission

King Charles honoured the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with a special statement after they took on a crucial task for the monarchy.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who are now being given a more prominent role in the royal family, wrapped their royal tour in Nepal on behalf of the monarch.

Buckingham Palace on Friday issued an update on the royal couple as new highlights were unveiled from the significant visit.

“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been connecting with communities in Nepal, celebrating shared history and looking to the future,” the message began.

“In Godawari, Their Royal Highnesses planted a magnolia tree at the Botanical Gardens before exploring the ‘Living Mountain Lab’ at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development. There, they saw firsthand how experts are helping Nepal and the wider Himalaya adapt to the climate crisis,” the Palace highlighted.

“At the Gurkha Welfare Trust’s Area Welfare Centre in Kaski, Their Royal Highnesses met former Gurkhas and their families, learning about the facilities and care at the Residential Home,” it continued.

“In Pokhara, The Duke and Duchess attended the Recruit Intake 2025 Attestation Parade, honouring the deep, 200+ year partnership between the UK and Nepal and the remarkable service of the Gurkhas in the British Army.”

The update comes after reports emerged as royal sources reveal King Charles' plans to give Edward and Sophie's children special roles in the future. Sources also shared that Prince William may also consider rewarding Sophie and Edward for their loyalty to the moanrchy.