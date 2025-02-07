Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File

Security forces neutralised three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district on Friday, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

The military's media wing added that the terrorists were attempting to escape wearing women's attire (burqa) when they were engaged by security forces.

The IBO was conducted on the night of February 6 and 7 in the general area of Datta Khel on reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were sent to hell, who were trying to escape wearing women attire (burqa)," the military's media wing said.

Personnel of the security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, "who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area," it added.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.