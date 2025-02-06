Video: Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry engages in verbal altercation with Adiala jail staffer

Faisal Chaudhry, lawyer of PTI founder Imran Khan, engages in verbal altercation with Adiala jail's Assistant Superintendent in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, February 6, 2025. — Screengrab via video/Reporter

Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Thursday engaged in a heated exchange with Adiala Jail officials after being denied entry to the prison.

In the video — available with Geo News, the lawyer can be heard unleashing a flurry of abuse at jail Assistant Superintendent Imran Riaz as he visited the prison to meet Imran, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail.

"Why was I stopped...who dare not clear me," Chaudhry asked the police officer. Meanwhile, the assistant superintendent can be heard giving explanations to the lawyer.

Following the altercation, Chaudhry registered a complaint against the jail administration at Adiala jail checkpost.

In his application, he maintained that his "power of attorney" is attached to all cases of PTI founder Imran Khan and added that the jail staff stopped him at the prison's entrance and did not allow him to enter.

The lawyer noted that an anti-terrorism court had scheduled the hearing of a case related to the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ).

Chaudhry complained that he was forced to sit in the deputy superintendent's room for two hours for protesting. He also accused the jail staff of harassing him and other petitioners, urging the police to take legal action against the staff members.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I — one of the dozens cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022.