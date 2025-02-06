Shab-e-Barat: Sindh schools to remain closed on Feb 14

Students wearing face masks walk along a street amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 21, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: All the public and private schools to remain closed on 15th Shaban (February 14 ) on account of Shab-e-Barat, the Sindh government announced on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the education department, all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department would remain closed on Feb 14.

The holiday has been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh's sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Shab-e-Barat is the holiest night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban, which Muslims observe to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Muslims worldwide observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.