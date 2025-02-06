President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk past the honour guards during the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 05 February 2025. — Reuters

Islamabad and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, pledging to strengthen security for Chinese nationals and infrastructure projects in Pakistan, according to a joint declaration issued on Wednesday.

The declaration followed a high-level meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where the Pakistani head of state is on a five-day visit from February 4 to 8. During his stay, President Zardari is also set to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games.

The two leaders held extensive discussions at the Great Hall of the People, focusing on accelerating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strengthening regional security, and expanding trade cooperation. President Zardari also met Premier Li Qiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, reaffirming the strength of Pakistan-China relations.

One of the key aspects of the joint statement was Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions operating within its territory.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude and agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The Pakistani side will continue to make all efforts to investigate the terrorist attacks involving Chinese personnel and bring the perpetrators to justice. It will also further increase input into security, and take targeted and enhanced measures to effectively ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, and create a safe environment for cooperation between the two countries.

China, in turn, commended Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and expressed readiness to provide additional assistance in enhancing Pakistan’s security capacity.

Both countries agreed to advance the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, prioritising cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, science and technology, and agriculture. They also committed to promoting Pakistan’s 5Es framework and implementing the eight major steps of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in Pakistan.

Key infrastructure projects discussed included the upgradation of the ML-1 railway in a phased manner, the realignment of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) to enhance land connectivity, and the operationalisation of Gwadar Port and the New Gwadar International Airport, reinforcing its role as a trade hub.

Additionally, both sides expressed their willingness to encourage Chinese companies to engage in investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s mining industry and encourage relevant departments of both countries to carry out terrestrial and marine geological survey cooperation.

The Pakistani side welcomed Chinese companies’ participation in offshore oil and gas explorations.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm support for each other on core national interests. Pakistan reiterated its commitment to the one-China policy and supported China’s stance on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. China, in return, expressed full support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

China also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s economic stability, including its financial and fiscal needs. Pakistan welcomed China’s increased participation in joint industrial ventures, strengthening bilateral trade relations.

Both countries underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable South Asia. China reaffirmed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved in line with the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The two nations also discussed counterterrorism cooperation and Afghanistan’s security situation, urging the Interim Afghan Government to dismantle all terrorist groups operating in the region.

The joint statement highlighted strengthening people-to-people ties, including educational, technological, and cultural cooperation. China agreed to expand scholarships for Pakistani students, support vocational training, and enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, big data, and communication technology.

Pakistan thanked China for its valuable contributions to alleviating its power shortages, agreeing to strengthen energy sector efficiency and management.

Pakistan expressed strong support for China’s Global Development, Global Security, and Global Civilisation Initiatives, agreeing to step up international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

During the visit, the two countries signed more than a dozen agreements covering CPEC expansion, trade, science and technology, media, and people’s livelihoods.

President Zardari expressed appreciation to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation and invited President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication on the matter through diplomatic channels.