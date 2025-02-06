President Zardari meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing

Photo collage of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. — Radio Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The high-level meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People, said a press release from the President’s Secretariat on Thursday.

Both sides focused on advancing CPEC 2.0, emphasising deeper collaboration in renewable energy, science and technology, infrastructure, and agriculture. The discussions aimed at accelerating shared economic progress and fostering common prosperity between the two nations.

They also discussed the opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation through business to business and private sector linkages.

President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in Beijing, on February 6, 2025. — President Secretariat

President Zardari highlighted the enduring and deep-rooted China-Pakistan "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," nurtured by successive generations of the leaders of both countries.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, stressing the time-tested, deep-rooted, and enduring partnership between the two countries.

The president highlighted the pivotal role of the CPEC in promoting regional connectivity and economic growth and expressed appreciation for China's continued support towards Pakistan's development agenda.

Both sides underlined the importance of expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges to build an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

President Asif Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah participated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Pakistani and Chinese businesses.

Under the MoU, cooperation will be undertaken on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

President Zardari arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Naqvi, among other officials.

Zardari met his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Wednesday, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, accelerating CPEC projects, and security measures for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The high-level meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and other officials from Pakistan’s delegation.

President Zardari also met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji earlier on the same day. They underscored the enduring and all-weather China-Pakistan friendship, which has deepened over the decades.